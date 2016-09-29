Bangor airport reopens after small plane lands on belly

BANGOR, Maine — A small plane experiencing landing gear issues got on the ground the hard way shortly before noon Thursday, but there were no injuries, according to Bangor International Airport Director Tony Caruso.

The airport was temporarily closed to arrivals while crews worked to clear the runway, which diverted two incoming flights to Portland International Jetport, but departures of small aircraft still were allowed, Caruso said.

“It experienced some landing gear issues and was forced to do a belly landing,” Caruso said shortly after the plane landed. “We’re not sure what happened [to cause the malfunction].”

The landing took place at 11:20 a.m. and the runway reopened at 1:16 p.m., airport spokeswoman Risteen H. Bahr said in a Thursday afternoon press release.

“Airlines are working to get passengers who were delayed back on their way to their destinations and to get inbound passengers to Bangor,” Bahr said.

An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia and a United Airlines flight from Newark were delayed, Caruso said.

“These flights diverted to Portland, but have/will fly to [Bangor] with passengers to resume the flight,” Caruso said in a Thursday afternoon email.

The pilot, who was not identified and was alone in the plane, was able to exit after the bumpy landing, said Caruso.