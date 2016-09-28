Crash shuts down Route 1A in Dedham

DEDHAM, Maine — A “serious” motor vehicle crash has temporarily shut down U.S. Route 1A, the Maine Department of Transportation reported on its website late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. just north of Lily Road, which is being used as a detour route. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can as the road is expected to be closed for several hours, the transportation department indicated.

A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center said Maine State Police are investigating, but no further information was immediately available.

