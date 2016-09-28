Crash shuts down Route 1A in Dedham

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 5:16 p.m.

DEDHAM, Maine — A “serious” motor vehicle crash has temporarily shut down U.S. Route 1A, the Maine Department of Transportation reported on its website late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. just north of Lily Road, which is being used as a detour route. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can as the road is expected to be closed for several hours, the transportation department indicated.

A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center said Maine State Police are investigating, but no further information was immediately available.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during the debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during the debate
  2. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  3. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Trenton traffic stop leads to heroin-related arrestsTrenton traffic stop leads to heroin-related arrests

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Hancock