Firefighters investigate cause of fire at vacant house near Bowdoin

By CBS 13
Posted Sept. 17, 2016, at 8:23 a.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick firefighters battled a house fire on Bowdoin Street. The home is under construction and has been vacant for some time.

A neighbor saw flames shooting up the side of the home and called 911 a little before 9 p.m. Friday.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had gotten inside the house, but they were quickly able to get it under control and extinguish it.

Fire officials said there was minimal damage to the inside of the house

“The investigation is all about the cause and the origin. We have a pretty good idea that it started near the rear of the building, but now we just have to figure out what caused it,” Chief Ken Brillant of the Brunswick Fire Department said.

With the home being vacant and under construction, investigators said they are looking into every scenario.

 

