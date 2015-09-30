U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s campaign said Tuesday that the Republican from Maine’s 2nd District will debate just twice on TV ahead of a November rematch with Democrat Emily Cain.
VIDEO
“We used to be a country where we talked about ideas. Now we’re more concerned in what not to do or who is going to get credit for something,” said Augusta Mayor David Rollins.
BDN PORTLAND
Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Here’s what’s new. What we’re talking about Leaders of the City Council committee tasked with …