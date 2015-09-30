See all: News | Polls | Blogs
Democratic state Sen. Emily Cain (left) listens as Republican former State Treasurer Bruce Poliquin makes a comment about her during the 2nd Congressional District debate at the CBS 13 television studios in Portland in this October 2014 file photo.

Cain hits Poliquin for declining debates in 2nd District race

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s campaign said Tuesday that the Republican from Maine’s 2nd District will debate just twice on TV ahead of a November rematch with Democrat Emily Cain.
VIDEO

Backers of ranked-choice voting say it would add civility to campaigns

“We used to be a country where we talked about ideas. Now we’re more concerned in what not to do or who is going to get credit for something,” said Augusta Mayor David Rollins.
BDN PORTLAND

City councilors propose measures aimed at better protecting renters

Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Here’s what’s new. What we’re talking about Leaders of the City Council committee tasked with …
REGION:

Submit your news →

SARAH SMILEY
Sarah Smiley

Feelings of not belonging in Maine are real

Next
A pharmacist at the Walgreens on Wilson Street in Brewer prepares to inject a patient with the 2013-2014 flu vaccine.

Four reasons older Mainers should get a flu vaccine now

"I was there," U.S. Army veteran Rob Jones, 23, of Brewer said when Iraq was mentioned in the presidential debate between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.

Daren the lion asks for a high-five at a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony.

The research isn’t with D.A.R.E — but police love it, and Maine schools still use it

DAVID FARMER

Washington Post calls out LePage’s ‘unhinged racism,’ says he should resign

A Caribou man was injured in a midmorning tractor-trailer crash on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, after police say the bulk truck he was operating overturned and spilled its load of potatoes in Connor Township. Aroostook County Sheriff Darrell Crandall said that the truck driver suffered non life threatening injuries.

Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoes

VIDEO
Jon Monroe, elections management analyst for the secretary of state’s office, demonstrates how to use the ExpressVote machine, which is designed to make voting more accessible to people with disabilities, during an event on Tuesday at the Bangor Public Library.

New accessible voting machines available at all Maine voting sites

Homestead
The rusty patched bumblebee is under consideration for federal endangered species status.

Declining numbers could propel Maine bumblebee to federal endangered species status

STATE & CAPITOL

‘Dark money’ from California backs Maine Democrat challenging Senate president

The discovery of materials used in methamphetamine manufacturing led to the arrest of an Ellsworth man on a felony drug charge on Monday. The items were allegedly found in his possession as he emerged from the woods near the Ellsworth motel at which he was staying.

Ellsworth man accused of making meth near motel

EDITORIALS
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

Donald Trump proved in the debate how little he cares for the rest of us

Food

MAINE COURSE

Pumpkin Pie Bars with Pecans

“Don’t play like a girl,” a little girl on the soccer team I coach said to another this weekend. We were mid-game, standing on the …

Contests & Quizzes

Test your symphony knowledge!

Take the quiz and you could be randomly selected to win 4 tickets to see the Bangor Symphony Orchestra perform “Rhapsody in Blue,” Oct. 9.

Crime & Courts

Community and National Questions ... what's this?

The Latest News

See all news »

BDN Partners

See it. Fix it.

Submit your non-emergency issues using this form. We'll contact your city to try and get it fixed.