Roderick Hotham. 1992

On eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanished

Tim Hotham insists that his brother, who would now be 62, is dead and that the Maine State Police searched for his body just west of Dover-Foxcroft in 2005.
Traveling westbound on the Down East Sunrise Trail between Mile Markers 15 and 16, three ATVs and their riders cross the Schoodic Bog in Sullivan, Sept. 8, 2013.
ATVs temporarily banned from new national monument land

59 mins ago
“We feel that ATV access is a traditional use of that land, and we need to find a way to [re-establish] that access,” Patten Town Manager Raymond Foss said.
5 mins ago
The high-speed ferry known as The Cat sits at the Ocean Gateway Terminal in Portland on June 6.

Nova Scotia ferry likely to miss passenger goal for the season

The new CAT ferry between Maine and Nova Scotia has generated cash flow for Portland this season, but the line appears at risk of falling short of a ridership goal set by the Canadian provincial government, which has heavily subsidized the ferry.
3 hours ago

LePage rips ‘PC’ Clinton, predicts Trump will win Maine

Lincoln Paper and Tissue LLC., as seen on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.

Lincoln Paper executives took millions instead of restarting mill, creditors claim

Stephen Fitz-Gerald metal sculptor with a parts of a large sculpture the "Flame of Inspiration" made by his father Clark Fitz-Gerald. The sculpture was taken down from the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine in Orono when the building was renovated. Stephen refinished and slightly modified his father's work to fit the new space. It will be reinstalled later this month.

After a son restored his father’s work, ‘The Flames of Inspiration’ will be rekindled

Bangor man dies of injuries from Mass. speedboat crash

2 hours ago
Joy was driving one of three speedboats that collided during a race in Taunton, Mass.
A "hamburger" made of cashews, sun-dried tomatoes and cilantro is whipped up in seconds in Elizabeth Fraser's Girl Gone Raw kitchen.

Raw revolution sprouts under an unassuming Portland roof

Study: Alarming number of Maine toddlers getting expelled from preschool

The study found that challenging behaviors, such as hitting and pushing, were found in 92 percent of pre-K classrooms.
2 hours ago

If you’re in Maine for fall, here are five unique events to try

1 hour ago
Two houses have been built by volunteers as part of a building blitz spearheaded by Midcoast Habitat for Humanity on Brewster Street in Rockland.

Rockland council aims to boost affordable housing

Mount Chase Lodge owner Rick Hill [far right] and others point out locations on a map held by Scarlet McAvoy of Benedicta during during a National Park Service meeting in Stacyville on Thursday.

Park service hears from stakeholders about North Woods monument

Spose drops new tune and one-take video filmed in Portland

In the company of other law enforcement leaders, South Portland police Chief Ed Googins announced the Maine Chiefs of Police Association's support for Question 3, which would tighten gun control in the state, on Wednesday.

Maine Chiefs of Police Association endorses tightening of gun control laws

These telephone wires on Monhegan Island were taken down during a Nov. 1, 2014m ice storm and as of Dec. 19, 2014, were still on the road. Fairpoint workers had placed sheets of plywood over the wires so they could be driven on but did not immediately returned to replace two damaged telephone poles.

FairPoint faces $500,000 fine for missing service mark in Maine

Apple Cobbler Recipe

The air in my house had a distinct chill this morning, the kind that arrives as summer ends. So when I dressed to walk my …

Test your symphony knowledge!

Take the quiz and you could be randomly selected to win 4 tickets to see the Bangor Symphony Orchestra perform “Rhapsody in Blue,” Oct. 9.

Meteors fall through the night sky over Cadillac Mountain during the annual Perseid meteor shower, as seen from Schoodic Point in Winter Harbor in the early pre-dawn hours, Aug. 12, 2016.
POLL QUESTION

Saving Maine’s dark skies: Acadia festival to celebrate the stars

“[We found] one of the darkest locations on the eastern seaboard,” Chad Moore said of Acadia National Park. On a clear night in Acadia, visitors can see the band of the Milky Way with the naked eye, and on occasion they’ll catch a colorful show of the Northern Lights.

