On eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanished Tim Hotham insists that his brother, who would now be 62, is dead and that the Maine State Police searched for his body just west of Dover-Foxcroft in 2005.

POLL QUESTION ATVs temporarily banned from new national monument land 59 mins ago “We feel that ATV access is a traditional use of that land, and we need to find a way to [re-establish] that access,” Patten Town Manager Raymond Foss said.