UMaine taps UMass assistant Ben Barr as new men’s hockey head coach
The 39-year-old has served as the recruiting coordinator at UMass, which last month won its first NCAA men’s hockey national championship.
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/news/u0022u003eLATEST MAINE NEWSu003c/au003e
u003cspan class=u0022has-inline-color has-white-coloru0022u003eESSENTIAL READSu003c/spanu003e
Where kids aged 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine
A handful of Maine providers are already scheduling appointments after Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that they could begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 and older.
New book about Washington County challenges notion that rural life is filled with quiet desperation
The prevailing narrative about rural America is that it’s a place of quiet desperation. But Gigi Georges thinks that narrative isn’t particularly fair.
Dam owners and waterfront residents grapple with future of former hydroelectric system in Belfast
After a complicated, two-year effort, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission declined to relicense the hydropower plant in April 2020.
GET OUTSIDE u0026amp; DO THINGS
Latest news in your region
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/bangor/u0022u003eBangoru003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/hancock/u0022u003ehancocku003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/midcoast/u0022u003eMIDCOASTu003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/portland/u0022u003ePORTLANDu003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/aroostook/u0022u003eAROOSTOOKu003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/central-maine/u0022u003eCENTRAL MAINEu003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/down-east/u0022u003eDOWN EASTu003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/piscataquis/u0022u003ePISCATAQUISu003c/au003e
u003ca href=u0022https://bangordailynews.com/category/news/york/u0022u003eYORKu003c/au003e
SPORTS
OPINION
BANGOR METRO
How to bring Ayurveda principles into the kitchen
In Kate O’Donnell’s book, “Ayurveda Cooking for Beginners: An Ayurvedic Cookbook to Balance and Heal,” she simplifies the body’s connection to food by breaking down what a person needs from each season.
The pandemic forced me to face my anxiety — again
With my anxiety worsening as the pandemic continued , I realized I no longer knew how to live with it like I once did.
Farmer-ish is a new ‘home’ for farmers to tell their stories
Farmer-ish, is a quarterly online journal that publishes essays, poems, recipes and art about farming and homesteading life, all told by farmers.