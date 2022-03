Say you’re stuck at home, somewhere in the world, longing for a relaxing day in one of the many beautiful corners of Maine. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

You might not be able to get here right away, but for a moment, you can pretend you’re in the Pine Tree State with one of these webcams, showing a live view of four of Maine’s most iconic locations: Katahdin, downtown Bar Harbor, Portland Head Light, and Moosehead Lake.

We’ll leave the light on for you when you can make it here in person.