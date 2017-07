Previous video: « Hundreds got muddy in Orrington for Wicked Muddy Mainer

Maine teen focuses on her future in mixed martial arts

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

Jayda Bailey, who will be a senior at Hermon High School in the fall, plans to move to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after graduating to train full time at Jackson Wink MMA Academy. When she turns 18 in October, she can legally compete in mixed martial arts in Maine with an eye toward making her amateur debut in November.