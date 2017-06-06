Previous video: « Casco Bay sea monster

1-minute hike: Niagara Falls in Baxter State Park

The Niagara Falls are among the many stunning natural landmarks in Baxter State Park, but tucked into the forest south of Kidney Pond, a small percentage of park visitors ever see these waterfalls, even though there are two established hiking trails that lead to them. In this video, BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki travels to the waterfalls by starting at Kidney Pond Campground and hiking to Beaver Brook, where she gets in a park canoe and paddles down the brook to Lily Pad Pond. There she leave the canoe behind and hikes to the waterfalls on Windy Pitch Pond Trail. The trip, out and back, is 4.6 miles of hiking and about a mile of paddling.