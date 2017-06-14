Posts Tagged ‘Spring Election 2017’

 
Jon Fishman, drummer in the band Phish, introduces U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Portland, March 2, 2016. Fishman has been elected as a selectman in Lincolnville.

Phish drummer elected as Lincolnville selectman

By Nick McCrea on June 14, 2017, at 8:33 a.m.
The drummer for the rock band Phish has been elected to public office in an unusually star-studded election for the town’s five-member selectboard.

A sea gull stands on a large rock on the sand bar in Bar Harbor, April 29, 2016. Bar Harbor voters approved taking over a defunct ferry terminal and turning it into a cruise ship terminal.

Bar Harbor to turn defunct ferry terminal into new cruise ship terminal

By Alex Acquisto on June 14, 2017, at 8:14 a.m.
In Bar Harbor, voters approved a proposal from the town to acquire a defunct ferry terminal for development into a new cruise ship terminal.

Brunswick voters approve multimillion-dollar plan to build elementary school.

Brunswick voters approve new elementary school

By CBS 13 on June 14, 2017, at 7:16 a.m.
Voters approved a multimillion-dollar plan by just a couple hundred votes.

