The drummer for the rock band Phish has been elected to public office in an unusually star-studded election for the town’s five-member selectboard.
Phish drummer elected as Lincolnville selectman
By Nick McCrea on June 14, 2017, at 8:33 a.m.
Bar Harbor to turn defunct ferry terminal into new cruise ship terminal
By Alex Acquisto on June 14, 2017, at 8:14 a.m.
In Bar Harbor, voters approved a proposal from the town to acquire a defunct ferry terminal for development into a new cruise ship terminal.
Brunswick voters approve new elementary school
By CBS 13 on June 14, 2017, at 7:16 a.m.
Voters approved a multimillion-dollar plan by just a couple hundred votes.
