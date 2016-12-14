Posts Tagged ‘Ayla Reynolds’

 
POLL QUESTION
Ayla Reynolds

Ayla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceased

By Nok-Noi Ricker on Dec. 14, 2016, at 2:02 p.m.
Police investigators this week worked on leads in the 2011 disappearance of toddler Ayla Reynolds, while her family announced plans to declare her deceased in order to pursue civil lawsuits against adults in the home on the night she went missing.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News | No Comments »

Justin DiPietro pleaded guilty to operating under the influence on Dec. 17.

Father of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds pleads guilty to OUI

By Maia Zewert, Lincoln County News on Jan. 05, 2016, at 5:03 p.m.
Justin DiPietro, 28, of Waterville, pleaded guilty to class D criminal OUI, according to court documents.

Tags: ,
Posted in Midcoast, News | No Comments »

POLL QUESTION
An undated file photo obtained from a Facebook page shows missing toddler Ayla Reynolds.

‘Not a cold case,’ police say 4 years after Ayla Reynolds disappears

By Nok-Noi Ricker on Dec. 16, 2015, at 4:15 p.m.
Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of Waterville toddler Ayla Reynolds — perhaps the most publicized unsolved missing person case on the books in Maine.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, State | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds, mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, talks with the press outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland in this September 2013 file photo.

Mother of Ayla Reynolds asks residents to light pink light

By Staff, CBS 13 on Dec. 15, 2015, at 2:54 p.m.
Ayla Reynolds’ mother, Trista Reynolds, is asking people to honor Ayla this Christmas.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, State | No Comments »

Justin DiPietro is followed through the lobby of the Portland police station in this September 2013 file photo. DiPietro was arrested and charged with OUI after an incident on Nov. 6.

Father of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds charged with OUI

By Staff, CBS 13 on Nov. 12, 2015, at 10:52 a.m.

Tags:
Posted in Midcoast, News, Police Beat | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds, mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds (left), her stepmother Frankie Maines (center) and her father Ron Reynolds talk to the press outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on Sept. 25, 2013.

Mother of Ayla Reynolds plans to speak at hearing on funding cold case squad

By Nick Sambides Jr. on April 20, 2015, at 3:21 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, State | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds, mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, talks with the press outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on Sept. 25, 2013.

Mother of Ayla Reynolds supports effort to fund cold-case investigation squad

By Nick Sambides Jr. on Jan. 06, 2015, at 1:18 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, Politics, Portland, State | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds breaks into tears while talking about her missing daughter, Ayla, in September 2013. Trista is still hoping for answers in her daughter's disappearance three years later.

Ayla Reynolds’ mother still seeking answers three years after toddler disappeared

By Seth Koenig on Dec. 16, 2014, at 5:13 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, Portland, State | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds, mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, talks with the press outside the Cumberland County Courthouse Wednesday in Portland.

Ayla Reynolds’ mother seeks continued child support

By CBS 13 on Nov. 03, 2014, at 6:53 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Augusta, News, State | No Comments »

VIDEO
Trista Reynolds, mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, stands in Biddeford's Mechanics Park Friday night during a birthday vigil for her daughter. Ayla, who would have been four Friday, disappeared from the Waterville home of her father in December 2011. Police have said they don't believe Ayla will be found alive, and the mystery has captured nationwide media attention.

‘I need to take a break for a while’: Ayla Reynolds’ mother holds final vigil for missing toddler, says she’s stepping away from public view

By Seth Koenig on April 04, 2014, at 4:50 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in News, Portland | No Comments »

Ayla Reynolds

Ayla Reynolds 911 call transcript released

By Dawn Gagnon on Feb. 03, 2014, at 5:15 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, State | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds (left), mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, talks to Heather Garczynski of Erie, Pa., during a demonstration at the Waterville Police Department to press for prosecution in the case of the missing toddler. Garczynski was one of the organizers of the event and drove to Maine with several friends to participate.

Demonstrators at Waterville Police Department demand arrests in Ayla Reynolds disappearance case

By Nell Gluckman on Jan. 25, 2014, at 5:08 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News | No Comments »

Ayla Reynolds

Protest planned for Ayla Reynolds in Waterville

By Nell Gluckman on Jan. 25, 2014, at 8:47 a.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, State | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds, mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, speaks to reporters before the start of a walk in Portland in July of 2012.

Family of Ayla Reynolds: ‘We cannot truly know the peace of Christmas while our Ayla is out there’

By Christopher Cousins on Dec. 17, 2013, at 11:58 a.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, Portland | No Comments »

POLL QUESTION
State police spokesman Stephen McCausland (tan jacket) and other law enforcement officials approach the media on Nike Lane in Oakland Wednesday, where a renewed search for missing toddler Ayla Reynolds came up empty.

Police search of Oakland area fails to find Ayla Reynolds

By Christopher Cousins and Mario Moretto on Oct. 23, 2013, at 1:22 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News | No Comments »

A law enforcement official talks on a phone near a Maine Warden Service vehicle off Hussey Hill Road in Oakland Wednesday, where the search for Ayla Reynolds continues.

More than 30 officials searching area in Oakland for Ayla Reynolds

By Christopher Cousins and Mario Moretto on Oct. 23, 2013, at 9:32 a.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News | No Comments »

Trista Reynolds

Ayla Reynolds’ mother keeping door open to suing state over toddler’s disappearance

By Christopher Cousins on Oct. 09, 2013, at 3:33 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Court News, Mid-Maine, News, Portland, State | No Comments »

VIDEO
Trista Reynolds, mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, yells at Phoebe DePietro, Ayla's paternal grandmother, outside Cumberland County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon. Both women accused the other of knowing what happened to the the little girl.

Mother of Ayla Reynolds confronts toddler’s father, grandmother outside Portland court

By Alex Barber on Sept. 25, 2013, at 3:25 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Court News, Mid-Maine, News, Portland | No Comments »

Timeline of the Ayla Reynolds case

By Christopher Cousins on Sept. 23, 2013, at 5:22 p.m.

Tags:
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, Portland, State | No Comments »

Ayla Reynolds

Missing toddler’s mother releases new information about Ayla Reynolds

By Christopher Cousins on Sept. 23, 2013, at 10:51 a.m.

Tags: ,
Posted in Mid-Maine, News, Portland, State | Comments Off on Missing toddler’s mother releases new information about Ayla Reynolds

« Older Entries
 
  1. Belfast man dies after confrontation with police
  2. Arundel man dies after armed confrontation with deputies
  3. Connecticut duo arrested in robberies of Bangor bank, store
  4. The Portland mayor who gave the order to shoot into a crowdThe Portland mayor who gave the order to shoot into a crowd
  5. Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for driving under the influence, police sayTiger Woods arrested in Florida for driving under the influence, police say