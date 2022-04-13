This week’s girls tennis schedule & scores

DateTimeHome/hostOpponentLocation
Thursday, Apr 14, 20223:30 PMCape Elizabeth High SchoolYarmouthCape Elizabeth High School
3:30 PMFreeportBrunswickFreeport High School
3:45 PMDeeringBiddefordDeering High School
4:00 PMGreelyYorkVal Halla Golf & Recreation Center
4:00 PMBonny EagleScarborough High SchoolBonny Eagle High School
4:00 PMPortlandGorhamDeering Oaks Park
4:00 PMFalmouthMarshwoodFalmouth High School
4:00 PMThornton AcademyWestbrookThornton Academy
4:00 PMWatervilleMaine Central InstituteWaterville High School
4:00 PMEdward Little High SchoolOxford Hills ComprehensiveLewiston High School
4:00 PMMedomak ValleyCamden Hills RegionalMedomak Valley High School
4:00 PMOceansideBelfast AreaOceanside High School
4:30 PMCheverusSanfordCheverus – Washington Avenue Fields / Tennis Court
5:00 PMMessalonskeeMt. AraratMaine Golf & Tennis Academy
Friday, Apr 15, 20221:00 PMMaranacook CommunityErskine AcademyMaranacook Community School
4:00 PMBrewerSkowhegan AreaBrewer High School
4:00 PMGardiner AreaMorseGardiner Area High School
Saturday, Apr 16, 202212:30 PMKents HillFryeburg AcademyKents Hill School
2:00 PMWashington AcademyFoxcroft AcademyWashington Academy

This week’s boys tennis schedule & scores

DateTimeHome/hostOpponentLocation
Thursday, Apr 14, 20223:30 PMBrunswickFreeportBrunswick High School
3:45 PMBiddeford/ MassabesicDeeringBiddeford High School
4:00 PMLake RegionWaynfleteCamp Skylemar
4:00 PMGorhamPortlandGorham High School
4:00 PMMaine Central InstituteWatervilleManson Park
4:00 PMMt. AraratEdward Little High SchoolMt. Ararat Middle School
4:00 PMScarborough High SchoolBonny EagleScarborough High School
4:00 PMMarshwoodFalmouthMarshwood High School
4:00 PMBrewerSkowhegan AreaBrewer High School
4:00 PMWestbrookThornton AcademyWestbrook High School
4:00 PMBelfast AreaOceansideBelfast City Park Tennis Courts
4:00 PMCamden Hills RegionalMedomak ValleyCamden Hills Regional High School
4:15 PMYarmouthCape Elizabeth High SchoolYarmouth High School
4:30 PMSanfordCheverusSanford High School
Friday, Apr 15, 20223:00 PMGreelyLake RegionVal Halla Golf & Recreation Center
4:00 PMMorseGardiner AreaMcMann Outdoor Athletic Complex
Saturday, Apr 16, 20222:00 PMWashington AcademyFoxcroft AcademyWashington Academy