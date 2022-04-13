This week’s girls tennis schedule & scores
|Date
|Time
|Home/host
|Opponent
|Location
|Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Cape Elizabeth High School
|Yarmouth
|Cape Elizabeth High School
|3:30 PM
|Freeport
|Brunswick
|Freeport High School
|3:45 PM
|Deering
|Biddeford
|Deering High School
|4:00 PM
|Greely
|York
|Val Halla Golf & Recreation Center
|4:00 PM
|Bonny Eagle
|Scarborough High School
|Bonny Eagle High School
|4:00 PM
|Portland
|Gorham
|Deering Oaks Park
|4:00 PM
|Falmouth
|Marshwood
|Falmouth High School
|4:00 PM
|Thornton Academy
|Westbrook
|Thornton Academy
|4:00 PM
|Waterville
|Maine Central Institute
|Waterville High School
|4:00 PM
|Edward Little High School
|Oxford Hills Comprehensive
|Lewiston High School
|4:00 PM
|Medomak Valley
|Camden Hills Regional
|Medomak Valley High School
|4:00 PM
|Oceanside
|Belfast Area
|Oceanside High School
|4:30 PM
|Cheverus
|Sanford
|Cheverus – Washington Avenue Fields / Tennis Court
|5:00 PM
|Messalonskee
|Mt. Ararat
|Maine Golf & Tennis Academy
|Friday, Apr 15, 2022
|1:00 PM
|Maranacook Community
|Erskine Academy
|Maranacook Community School
|4:00 PM
|Brewer
|Skowhegan Area
|Brewer High School
|4:00 PM
|Gardiner Area
|Morse
|Gardiner Area High School
|Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
|12:30 PM
|Kents Hill
|Fryeburg Academy
|Kents Hill School
|2:00 PM
|Washington Academy
|Foxcroft Academy
|Washington Academy
This week’s boys tennis schedule & scores
|Date
|Time
|Home/host
|Opponent
|Location
|Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Brunswick
|Freeport
|Brunswick High School
|3:45 PM
|Biddeford/ Massabesic
|Deering
|Biddeford High School
|4:00 PM
|Lake Region
|Waynflete
|Camp Skylemar
|4:00 PM
|Gorham
|Portland
|Gorham High School
|4:00 PM
|Maine Central Institute
|Waterville
|Manson Park
|4:00 PM
|Mt. Ararat
|Edward Little High School
|Mt. Ararat Middle School
|4:00 PM
|Scarborough High School
|Bonny Eagle
|Scarborough High School
|4:00 PM
|Marshwood
|Falmouth
|Marshwood High School
|4:00 PM
|Brewer
|Skowhegan Area
|Brewer High School
|4:00 PM
|Westbrook
|Thornton Academy
|Westbrook High School
|4:00 PM
|Belfast Area
|Oceanside
|Belfast City Park Tennis Courts
|4:00 PM
|Camden Hills Regional
|Medomak Valley
|Camden Hills Regional High School
|4:15 PM
|Yarmouth
|Cape Elizabeth High School
|Yarmouth High School
|4:30 PM
|Sanford
|Cheverus
|Sanford High School
|Friday, Apr 15, 2022
|3:00 PM
|Greely
|Lake Region
|Val Halla Golf & Recreation Center
|4:00 PM
|Morse
|Gardiner Area
|McMann Outdoor Athletic Complex
|Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
|2:00 PM
|Washington Academy
|Foxcroft Academy
|Washington Academy