New Dimensions Federal Credit Union welcomes New Director of Financial Education

WATERVILLE, Maine — New Dimensions Federal Credit Union announces the addition of Tanya Verzoni as its new Director of Financial Education and Staff Development. Verzoni will oversee the member financial literacy program by conducting trainings for existing Credit Union members, college students, high school students, and employee groups at local businesses. Additionally, she will assist supervisors to develop staff training plans and new staff orientation. Verzoni has over 10 years of banking experience and has recently worked with local high school students teaching them employability skills throughout her career with Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Central Maine Growth Council.

Tanya is excited about this new position and states “many high school and college students have never received financial education at school or at home. Critical life skills such as: creating a monthly budget, understanding credit and credit scores, the steps to buying a car, or even how to properly write a check are not mandatory education requirements. It can be very confusing and frightening for people to navigate all of these real-life situations. I’m eager to help members and local students make sense of these topics so that they may realize their financial goals and dreams!” Ryan Poulin, President & CEO of New Dimensions Federal Credit Union notes, “The credit union has been providing free financial education services for several years to our members and the communities we serve. We want to offer everyone the tools and guidance to make prudent financial decisions that will impact lives in a positive way. We will now be able to provide this free service even better with Tanya on board. She has been a great addition to the team here at New Dimensions and her years of experience and knowledge in this area, as well as her positive can-do spirit, will make our members’ financial goals a reality.”

New Dimensions is a member-owned, financial cooperative that offers a full array of personal and commercial banking services to meet your financial needs. Located in both Waterville and Augusta, we are proud to employ nearly 40 employees who are here to assist you with your finances. For more information, contact us at (800) 326-6190 or visit www.newdimensionsfcu.com.