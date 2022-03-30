Here are key Maine jobs indicators from the past decade, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. These statistics provide a basic overview of recent jobs and labor market trends statewide. Data is updated monthly.

Unemployment

Maine’s unemployment rate spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has dropped significantly as Maine jobs have returned, but remains higher than levels seen in the late 2010s.

Labor force participation

Maine’s labor force participation rate — defined as the share of the population aged 16 and older that is working or actively looking for work — had declined steadily for more than a decade due to the state’s aging population. It dropped sharply with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minimum wage

Maine’s state minimum wage jumped in 2017 after voter-approved referendum. It is now adjusted yearly based on inflation.