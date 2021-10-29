From Kennebunk to Damariscotta, Skowhegan to Harpswell, and even into the woods of Randolph and on the roads of Maine, stories of haunted happenings can be found in every corner of the Pine Tree State.

“I think a lot of the stories started with some fact. But it gets changed through the ages,” said Tony Lewis, one of the co-founders of the Maine Ghost Hunters paranormal investigations group.

Here are some of the spookiest Maine ghost stories to tell your friends in the dark this Halloween.