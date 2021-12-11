|2:00 PM
|Scarborough High School
|Saint Dominic Academy
|University of Southern Maine
|4:00 PM
|IHB – South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete
|Falmouth
|William B. Troubh Ice Arena
|4:00 PM
|IHB – Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills
|IHB – Portland/Deering
|Bridgton Academy Ice Arena
|4:00 PM
|Tabor Academy
|North Yarmouth Academy
|Tabor Academy
|5:00 PM
|IHB – Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble
|Gorham
|Dover Arena
|5:10 PM
|Hampden Academy
|IHB – Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain/Hall-Dale/Lawrence
|Sawyer Arena
|5:20 PM
|IHB – Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill
|Brunswick
|Norway Savings Bank Arena
|5:30 PM
|Thornton Academy
|IHB – Kennebunk/Wells
|Biddeford Ice Arena
|5:40 PM
|IHB – Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse
|IHB – Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee
|Travis Roy Ice Arena
|6:00 PM
|Gardiner Area
|IHB – Waterville/Winslow
|Camden National Bank Ice Vault
|6:00 PM
|Camden Hills Regional
|Presque Isle
|MidCoast Recreation Center
|7:40 PM
|Biddeford
|Lewiston
|Biddeford Ice Arena
|7:50 PM
|Greely
|IHB – Cheverus/Yarmouth
|Family Ice Center
