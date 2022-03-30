A northeasterly view of St. Louis Roman Catholic Church (near center) and other East and West Main Street homes and businesses which were evacuated when the Fish River spilled into downtown Fort Kent on its way to the St. John River, left. Photo taken around 4 pm Wednesday, April 30, 2008. Water peaked around 2 a.m., May 1. (Bangor Daily News/ John Clarke Russ)

All-time Maine temperature and precipitation extremes

Hottest recorded temperature in Maine history: 105 degrees, recorded on July 4 and again on July 10, 1911, both in North Bridgton.

Coldest recorded temperature in Maine history: -50 degrees, on the Big Black River, about 20 miles south of the town of Allagash, near the border with Quebec, on Jan. 16, 2009.

Highest 24-hour snowfall: 40 inches, recorded in Orono on Dec. 30, 1962.

Highest 24-hour rainfall: 13.32 inches, recorded at Portland International Jetport between Oct. 20 and 21, 1996.

Highest temperatures ever recorded for individual locations

Acadia National Park: 95 degrees, Sept. 12, 2002

Augusta: 100 degrees, Aug. 5, 1955

Bangor: 102 degrees, Aug. 2, 1975

Belfast: 98 degrees, July 19, 1946

Caribou: 96 degrees, May 22, 1977

Dover-Foxcroft: 98 degrees, July 6, 1982

Eastport: 93 degrees, July 28, 1963

Ellsworth: 95 degrees, July 28, 1963

Farmington: 104 degrees, July 10, 1911

Fort Kent: 98 degrees, June 29, 1893

Houlton: 99 degrees, Aug. 2, 1975

Kennebunkport: 99 degrees, July 23, 2011

Lewiston: 99 degrees, July 4, 1911

Millinocket: 98 degrees, July 7, 1952

Portland: 103 degrees, Aug. 2, 1975

Presque Isle: 99 degrees, June 15, 1988

Rangeley: 94 degrees, Sept. 10, 2002

Rockland: 98 degrees, Aug. 28, 1948

Waterville: 101 degrees, Aug. 1, 1975

Lowest temperatures ever recorded for individual towns

Editors note: Reported temperatures are actual temperature, without wind chill factor

Acadia National Park: -15 degrees, Jan. 16, 1988

Augusta: -23 degrees, Feb. 2, 1962

Bangor: -30 degrees, Feb. 2, 1962

Belfast: -28 degrees, Jan. 14, 1957

Caribou: -41 degrees, Feb. 1, 1955

Dover-Foxcroft: -31 degrees, Jan. 20, 1994

Eastport: -18 degrees, Feb. 13, 1913

Ellsworth: -23 degrees, Jan. 5, 1981

Farmington: -39 degrees, Jan 20, 1994

Fort Kent: -42 degrees, Jan. 14, 1957

Houlton: -41 degrees, Jan. 4, 1981

Kennebunkport: -20 degrees, Jan. 27, 1994

Lewiston: -22 degrees, Feb. 9, 1934

Millinocket: -33 degrees, Jan. 1, 1972

Portland: -39 degrees, Feb. 16, 1943

Presque Isle: -42 degrees, Jan. 26, 2009

Rangeley: -45 degrees, Jan. 20, 1994

Rockland: -20 degrees, Feb. 17, 1943

Waterville: -32 degrees, Jan. 4, 1981

Hurricanes that have made landfall in Maine

August, 1635: A storm that is believed to be a category three hurricane struck New England; European settlers in what is now Massachusetts and Maine reported an intense storm.

Aug. 29-Sept. 9, 1775: The “Independence hurricane,” also known as the Newfoundland hurricane, hit most of the east coast from North Carolina up to Maine, before devastating Newfoundland — still Canada’s deadliest natural disaster.

Oct. 4, 1869: The Saxby Gale caused widespread damage across the Bay of Fundy, in Maine, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Sept. 15, 1944: A category two storm known as the Great Atlantic Hurricane hit Maine, destroying that year’s apple crop and leading to two deaths.

Sept. 7, 1953: Hurricane Carol made landfall and caused minor damage in Maine.

Aug. 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol — the same name as the year before — produced flooding rainfall across the state and winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Sept. 11, 1954: Hurricane Edna, just ten days after Carol, caused another $25 million in damage in Maine, with eight people reported dead due to drowning. It is the most destructive hurricane in Maine history.

Sept. 12, 1960: Hurricane Donna makes landfall, but causes minor damage in southern and western Maine.

Oct. 28-29, 1963: Hurricane Ginny caused heavy rains in Washington County, and dropped a reported four feet of snow on Katahdin, killing a park ranger and hiker.

Sept. 10, 1969: Hurricane Gerda made landfall near Eastport as a category two storm, though it did not cause widespread damage.

Sept. 28, 1985: Hurricane Gloria knocked out power to most of the state, with wind gusts up to 86 mph and roofs ripped off buildings.

Aug. 19-20, 1991: Hurricane Bob, the most recent hurricane to hit Maine, caused gusts up to 93 mph, and dropped eight inches of rain in Portland. Two fatalities were reported.

Other notable weather events

Flood of ‘36: A massive March snowmelt coupled with heavy rain resulted in devastating floods in the Penobscot, Kennebec and Androscoggin rivers.

Blizzard of ‘52: An intense nor’easter in February dropped up to 30 inches of snow and caused gale force winds across Maine.

Blizzard of ‘78: This catastrophic February nor’easter only dropped a foot of snow at most, but 100 mph winds destroyed buildings and piers statewide.

Flood of ‘87: The Kennebec River and its tributaries experienced heavy flooding in late March and early April, destroying structures throughout Central Maine.

The Ice Storm of ‘98: This early January ice storm coated much of the state in thick ice, knocking out power for days, causing $320 million in damage and killing five.

2008 St. John River flood: A May 1 flood devastated the towns of Fort Kent, Madawaska and Van Buren.

2017 Wind Storm: The worst windstorm in Maine history knocked out power for days starting on Oct. 29, causing tens of millions in damage.

All data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service and the National Centers for Environmental Information.