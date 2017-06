At Old Town, hard-throwing McKenna Smith hurled a two-hitter, striking out 12, as second seed Old Town blanked No. 7 Winslow.

Smith, Olivia Albert, Jennessa Brown and Jadeyn Cain all had a single for 16-1 Old Town.

Sarah Guimond had the two hits for the Black Raiders, both singles.

Winslow ended their season at 13-5.