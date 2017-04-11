BIDDEFORD, Maine — Senior captain Dan Auger scored five goals and had one assist to power the University of New England men’s lacrosse team to a 14-5 triumph over Wentworth Institute of Technology in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action Tuesday evening at the Big Blue Turf.

The Nor’easters picked up their third consecutive victory to improve to 9-4 on the season (3-2 CCC). Wentworth dropped its fifth straight decision to dip to 5-7 overall, 1-5 in conference play.

Auger’s six-point evening matches him with Tyler Thomas ’13 as UNE’s career leader in that category at 232. Auger tied the mark on a goal with 2:45 remaining before retiring to the sidelines for the remainder of the contest.

Alex Zadworny contributed three goals and two assists for the Nor’easters, while six different players each had a goal. ZachBossi set-up a pair of markers for UNE, which held commanding advantages in shots (42-23) and ground balls (35-17).

Jason Buck scored twice for Wentworth. Matt Larsen, Zach Tomaszek and Spencer Allen accounted for the remainder of the Leopards’ offensive output with a goal apiece.

The Nor’easters were in command from start-to-finish, leading 4-0 after a quarter and 7-0 at halftime. The hosts limited Wentworth to just 10 shots in the opening 30 minutes of play.

Goalkeeper David Pearson upped his record to 9-4 with an eight-save performance. Matthew Layton was dominant at the face-off dot, winning 10 of 14 draws and coming up with a match-best six ground balls. Wyatt Ehrhardt finished with five ground balls.

Adam Dufault racked up 16 saves and five ground balls for Wentworth. Tim Phillips was 9-for-17 on face-offs.