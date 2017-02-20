MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

University of New England 11 at Becker 1

Feb. 20, 2017, at 8:09 p.m.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Danny Antonoff and Ryan Bloom each scored three times, as the University of New England men’s ice hockey team tied a school record with 11 goals in an 11-1 victory over Becker College in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) regular-season finale Monday afternoon at the New England Sports Center.

UNE (13-9-2, 9-7-2 CCC) will be seeded fifth for the upcoming CCC Championship and play a quarterfinal-round road game versus No. 4 Curry College this coming Saturday (Feb. 25). The pairings and complete tournament bracket will be released later this evening.

In addition to the hat-tricks by Antonoff and Bloom, the Nor’easters received a goal apiece from Christian Rossetti, TrevorFleurent, Blaise Healy, Ryan Burr and Chris Harlow. Dmitris Jones tied a school single-game record with four assists, while Christian Merritt set-up three to establish a career-best. Burr, Trevor Fleurent, Brady Fleurent and Dylan Bengtson added two assists apiece.

After Rossetti and Bloom had given UNE a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission, the Nor’easters exploded for seven second-period goals to break the game wide open. Six of the seven goals came on the power play, as UNE scored three times on a Becker five-minute major penalty. Willard McMillen got the Hawks on the board at the 7:58 mark to account for Becker’s lone goal of the contest.

The Nor’easters would tack-on a pair of tallies in the final period for the final margin. Their 11-goal output equaled the school record set last season (Nov. 6, 2015) versus Saint Michael’s College. UNE also established a school record with 68 shots on three different Becker goaltenders.

UNE netminder Payton Porter upped his record to 3-0 with 20 saves.

Becker, which ended its season at 6-18-1 (5-12-1 CCC), racked up 19 infractions to total 95 penalty minutes. The Nor’easters took advantage by scoring eight power-play goals in 15 attempts, upping their nation-leading success rate in that category to 32.1 percent (50-for-156).

View stories by school

  1. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  2. This bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winterThis bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winter
  3. Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
  4. Tired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police stationTired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police station
  5. Florida middle schooler could face charges after throwing wood at Trump motorcade