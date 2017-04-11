BANGOR, Maine – The Husson University softball team (16-8) swept their home doubleheader with Maine-Farmington (2-14) on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles won the first game of the doubleheader by a score of 1-0 and the second with a 8-0 win. It was this year’s first games on O’Keefe Field.

Game 2: Husson 8, Maine-Farmington 0

Husson broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 5th inning with two runs. Casey Heath lined a single to left field with one out to start the rally. Briana Brochu followed with a well hit ball to left field that was dropped by the Maine-Farmington fielder. Chloe Gorey loaded the bases by singling up the middle. With two outs, Tamara Aunchman ripped a single between the shortstop and third baseman giving Husson a 1-0 lead. Jen Jones, a pinch hitter, was hit by the only pitch she saw. Gorey was forced across home plate due to the hit by pitch. The Eagles led 2-0 after the 5th inning.

Nicole Andrade led of the bottom of the 6th inning with a double to the right-center gap. Olivia Maynard followed with an infield single. Casey Heath doubled down the left field line scoring Andrade. Briana Brochu continued her hot day at the plate with a single to left field. Caitlin Bean, who pinch ran for Maynard, scored on the single. Gorey once again put down a perfect bunt. The Farmington catcher threw the ball away allowing Heath to score. Olivia Smith placed a single over the second baseman’s heading driving home Briana Brochu. Smith scored on a wild pitch, while Andrade singled through the left side giving her squad the 8-0 win. Husson led 8-0 after the 6th inning, which put the eight run rule into effect.

Arika Brochu (2-3) went 6.0 scoreless innings. She gave up only two hits while striking out five. Casey Heath and Chloe Gorey lead the Eagles’ offense with three hits apiece. Briana Brochu, Tamara Aunchman, Nicole Andrade, and Jen Jones all chipped in a RBI of their own during the win.

Kailyn Hill (1-3) threw 5.2 innings while allowing eight runs (six earned) and striking out one. Kailyn Hill and Alison Hamilton had the Farmington hits in the loss.