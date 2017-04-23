At New London, New Hampshire, Taylor Lockhart doubled and drove in three runs and Riley Chickering doubled and singled (2 RBIs) as the Beavers took the second game of Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference doubleheader 12-3 to earn a split against the Chargers.

Colby-Sawyer (18-12) won the first game 2-1.

In Game 1, an errant pickoff throw in the fourth inning allowed the eventual winning run to score. Justin Devoid singled twice for the Chargers to support the six-hit pitching of Ryan Glendye.

Chickering hit an RBI single for UMF to back losing pitcher Mark Leahy, who allowed five hits and one earned run.