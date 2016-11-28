FORT KENT — The University of Maine-Fort Kent Bengals held the UMaine-Presque Isle Owls to 29 second-half points to post a 68-63 men’s basketball victory on Monday night.

Travis Harlin had a game-high 29 points, 21 of which came in the first 20 minutes for the Bengals. Joe McCloskey contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kevin Collins’ 18 points led the Owls, while Kim Collins scored 16 points. Maurice Harris added 11. UMPI hit 11 3-pointers.

UMPI started the game strong with a 15-7 start. Harlin scored 21 points in the first half to keep the Bengals close as. UMPI hit six 3-pointers in the first half and trailed by just 35-34.

Story continues below advertisement.

In the second half, the game was back and forth and until the Bengals went on an 8-0 run to lead 52-45 with three transition baskets that were the key to that run.

But UMPI responded, when Harris drove the lane and cut the lead to 58-56. UMFK got defensive stops and Harlin hit a foul-line jumper to increase the lead to 63-58 and secure the win.