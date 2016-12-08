Machias, Maine– The University of Maine at Fort Kent men’s basketball team beat in-state rival University of Maine at Machias, 83-76 on Thursday evening.

Senior Joe McCloskey, scored his 1000th point in a UMFK uniform, in the process of having a game and career high, 40 points and 12 rebounds. The big man was unstoppable inside all night. The game was within five points the entire second half, but with UMFK up 3, Bobby Syvanthong drove the lane and finished a layup, then on the ensuing defensive possession he came up with a steal and finish at the other end to seal the deal for the Bengals.

UMFK is off to its best start since at least the 2003 season when records were kept. At 8-2, they currently rank #5 in the USCAA National Rankings.

Travis Harlin had 10 points and 7 rebounds for UMFK.

Machias was led by Sonny Otutu who had 19 and Dave Kalmbach who had 17. UMFK held Machias to 38% shooting and forced 18 turnovers.