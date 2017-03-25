DUDLEY, Mass. — Brooke Kelleher had six goals and eight assists to break a pair of school records in the University of New England’s 21-11 Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) women’s lacrosse win over Nichols College on Saturday afternoon at Vendetti Field.

The victory was the 100th career triumph for UNE head coach Sue Estabrook and gave the Nor’easters their 10th consecutive win over the Bison (17-1 all-time). The Nor’easters evened their season record at 4-4 (1-0 CCC), while the Bison stand at 1-6 (0-1).

Kelleher’s performance established school single-game records for both points and assists, breaking the previous mark for points (12) set by Gina Newsome and Ashley MacDonald, and MacDonald’s match record for assists (7).

Jolena Lampron and Anna Stowell each scored four goals for the Nor’easters, while Korinne Bohunsky added a pair.

Kirsten Sullivan and Melissa LaFleur paced Nichols with three goals apiece.

Leading by four (14-10) with just over 20 minutes to play, the Nor’easters would outscore Nichols 7-1 the rest of the way to pull away. Kelleher had a hand in six of the seven markers, scoring three and setting-up three others.

UNE, which held a commanding 51-20 bulge in shots, received seven draw controls from Bohunsky and three caused turnovers and three ground balls from Lampron. Maritza Nary had seven saves to register the victory in goal.

Starting goalkeeper Emily Eagan made 17 stops for Nichols.