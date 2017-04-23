Trinity senior captain Chris Speer made his first start of the year worth the wait for the Bantams, going the distance and shutting out Bates while holding the Bobcats to just two hits in Trinity’s 1-0 win in game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Speer’s performance included five strikeouts and just one walk. Meanwhile senior Anthony Telesca (Holtsville, N.Y.) dominated on the mound as well for the Bobcats, with a career-high eight strikeouts and only one walk in a complete game effort. Telesca (3-2) gave up just one run in a hard luck loss.

Telesca survived a rocky top of the first, where he walked the lead-off man and hit the second batter he faced. The Bobcats turned a 6-4-3 double play, then Telesca hit another batter, putting runners at the corners with two outs. He got Snyder to fly out, ending the inning unscathed.

Canavan drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first against Speer but got left stranded when Fox lined out to left.

In the top of the fourth, Pierce went deep for his NESCAC-leading fourth home run of the season.

That’s all the offense Speer needed.

The Bobcats recorded their first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth on a Trulli single through the left side. He advanced to second with two away but MacDonald struck out to end the inning.

First-year Jack Arend (Newfields, N.H.) singled with two outs in the seventh for Bates’ second and final hit of the day.

Telesca retired 15 batters in a row down the stretch until Rodriguez reached on an error in the ninth. Telesca got Mooney to ground out to end the inning, setting up the Bobcats’ last chance against Speer.

McCarthy reached on an error to start the bottom of the ninth, giving the Bobcat faithful hope. But a double play and a strikeout quickly ended the game.

The 1-0 defeat marks the first time this year the Bobcats have been shutout.