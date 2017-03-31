Sam Huston continued his torrid stretch at the plate by leading off the bottom of the 2nd inning with a double down the left field line. The next batter, Christian Corneil, walked. David Hutchins followed with a frozen rope single to center, loading the bases. Matt Smith was hit by the next pitch thrown by Matt Rutherford forcing Huston across home plate. Nick Guerrette, a freshman, wasted little time in his first action at the Winkin Complex. He lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that was deep enough for Corneil to score from third base. Alex Chapman worked the count full and earned a bases loaded walk for the third Husson run of the inning.

Husson’s starting first baseman, Huston, was once again involved with the Eagles scoring opportunities. He led off the bottom of the third inning with a double off the left field fence. Hutchins continued his success in the batter’s box with a RBI single down the right field line. Huston came around to score pushing their lead to 4-0.

Sam Huston is the main cog in the engine that is Husson’s offense. He lined another double down the left field line that scored Ryan Rebar, who reached earlier on a throwing error by the Thomas short stop.

Grant Corbin, in the top of the 6th inning, hit a 2-run home run. The Terriers trailed 5-2 after the 6thinning. The score would hold as Husson swept the doubleheader at the Harold Alfond Diamond.

Tommy Burns (2-1) went 6.0 innings allowing two runs and striking out four for his second win of the season. Jesse Colford threw the 7th inning and picked up the save. Sam Huston paced the Eagle offense with three doubles and one RBI. Hutchins, Chapman, Matthew Smith, and Guerrette all contributed with one RBI in the second win of the day.

Matt Rutherford (1-3) started the game for the Terriers and went 4.0 innings. He allowed five runs (four earned), walked four, and struck out one. Grant Corbett provided the Thomas offense with a two-run homerun. Isaiah Arana and Riley Simonetti each had one hit in the loss.