AUBURNDALE, Florida – The Thomas College baseball fell in two games of a doubleheader to Crown (Minn.) on Saturday afternoon at Lake Myrtle Park, 4-3 and 6-4.

Crown 6, Thomas 4

The Terriers opened the scoring in the top of the first as Alex Curtis (Monmouth, Maine / Monmouth) singled to score Cabrera. Gibson followed with a ground ball that got by the Storm’s first baseman to bring in Grant Corbett (Manchester, N.H. / Manchester Memorial).

Crown cut the lead down to one as Dalton Wintersole knocked in a run with an RBI double of Terrier pitcher Taylor Bacon (Skowhegan, Maine / Skowhegan).

Jaicob Flores (Kingsville, Texas / Riviera-Kaufer) led off the second inning for the Terriers with a single to right field. After moving to third on two ground balls, Flores scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 3-1. Flores knocked in another insurance run in the top of the fourth with a single to left center.

Bacon kept the Crown offense quiet until the Storm rallied to push across five runs in the bottom of the fourth on five hits and an error to finish at 6-4.