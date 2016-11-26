BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Geneseo men’s ice hockey team used a pair of power play goals and a short-handed tally to down host Bowdoin 7-4 on Saturday evening.

The seventh ranked Knights (5-1-1) responded quickly as Polar Bears (2-2) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening minute of play.

Game Highlights

Bowdoin scored quickly, just 45 seconds into action, to take an early 1-0 lead. Austin Ricci slid a pass to Matthew Lison along the left boards, allowing Lison to find Cody Todesco in the middle. Sitting outside the crease, Todesco buried a one-timer off the cross.

Geneseo responded quickly at 1:06 off a solo effort. Trevor Hills collected a loose puck behind the net and wrapped around to the right post. Hills found an opening on the far side.

The Knights took their first lead of the game 6:29 into the period. Conlan Keenan pulled Peter Cronin towards the right post and fed Andrew Romano on the left. Romano buried the open look for the 2-1 advantage.

Geneseo scored its third consecutive goal with 2:32 remaining in the opening period. Connor Anthoine set up on the right point and hit RJ Burns with a cross to the opposite post. Burns tipped the puck in for a deflection goal.

The Polar Bears tallied their second of the game with 1:29 remaining in the period. Michael Brown teed up a shot from the high slot that Devin McDonald turned away. Camil Blanchet shoveled the rebound back on net to cut Geneseo’s lead to one.

After quick goals in the first, it took nearly seven minutes of the second period before the Knights went up 4-2. Jack Ceglarski controlled a pass from Arthur Gordon below the left faceoff circle. Ceglarski fed Keenan low in the slot who found the back of the net before Cronin could adjust.

Geneseo put away two quick goals to open the final frame. Hills one-timed off a cross for the power play finisher and Devin Brink did the same from the opposite side eight second later.

Bowdoin put another goal on the board at 7:17 following a two-on-one opportunity. Lison drew the Geneseo defender to the right and slid a pass towards Todesco on the left. Todesco pulled the puck from post to post and slipped a shot inside the right pipe.

Todesco capped his hat trick with a power play goal at 13:20, pulling the Polar Bears within two. The Knights answered with a short-handed tally one minute later by Keenan.

By the Numbers

The hat trick was Todesco’s second of his career.

Hills and Keenan each pitched in two goals

Bowdoin held a 34-28 edge in shots, while the Knights went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Polar Bears were 1-for-7 with extra skater and allowed one short-handed goal.

Cronin made 21 stops with McDonald making 30 saves.