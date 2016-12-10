BOYS BASKETBALL

Stearns 19 at Lee Acad. 67

Dec. 10, 2016, at 9:42 p.m.

At Lee, the Pandas jumped out to a 17-3 first quarter lead and cruised to victory over Stearns of Millinocket.

Ole Baumgaertner scored 10 points for the Pandas while Nathan Gilman had 8 and Kuan Yeh and Sammy Huang each contributed 7.

Andrew Daigle and Seth Garvin scored 6 points each for the Minutemen.

Stearns (0-1): Kowalski, Zhu, York, Goody, Wang, Burrill 2-0-4, Daigle 2-0-6, Garvin 2-1-6, Keo, Lu, Rosebush 1-1-3

Lee Academy (1-0): Tailaiti 2-0-5, Francis 2-0-4, Huang 3-0-7, Gilman 4-0-8, Krivorotko 1-0-3, Hsu 2-1-6, Chu 3-0-6, Butikashvili 4-0-8, Baumgaertner 3-4-10, Rhodes 2-0-5

Stearns 3 8 13 19

Lee Acad. 17 39 56 67

3-pt. goals: Daigle 2 , Garvin; Tailaiti, Yeh, Huang, Krivorotko, Hsu, Rhodes

JV: Lee 58 Stearns 15

