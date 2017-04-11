GORHAM, Maine – Freshman Madison Greene (Moultonborough, N.H./Mountonborough) earned her first collegiate win and junior Amber Kelly (Berwick, Maine/Noble) and senior Shelby Obert (Norridgewock, Maine/Skowhegan) each drove in a run to lead the University of Southern Maine Huskies to a 2-1 win over the St. Joseph’s College (Maine) Monks in their home-opener Tuesday afternoon at the USM Softball Stadium. The win was the first for the Huskies’ in their brand new state-of-the-art stadium. Southern Maine fell 7-2 to SJC in the second game.

With the split, Southern Maine remains even on the season at 8-8. The opening game loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Monks who are now 8-10 with the split.

GAME TWO: St. Joseph’s 7, Southern Maine 2

The Monks scored three runs in the top of the first and the top of the second to stake a 6-0 lead early in the second game of the doubleheader and never looked back en route to a 7-2 win. SJC connected for its seven runs on 12 hits, while taking advantage of one Huskies’ fielding error. Sophomore Melodie Bailey (Lebanon, Maine/Noble) was 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and three RBIs to lead SJC, while senior Mariah Harrison (Buxton, Maine/Bonny Eagle) was 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Freshman Caitlyn King (Old Town, Maine) earned the win in the circle for SJC, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing one earned run on seven hits and one walk. Southern Maine starter junior Haeli Campbell (Manchester, N.H./Gofftown) took the loss and was chased out of the first inning after facing just four batters. She allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits and a walk.

USM freshman Tabatha Hirsch (Coral Springs, Fla./South Plantation) was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while Obert was 2-for-3 in game two.