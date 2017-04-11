GORHAM, Maine – Freshman Madison Greene (Moultonborough, N.H./Mountonborough) earned her first collegiate win and junior Amber Kelly (Berwick, Maine/Noble) and senior Shelby Obert (Norridgewock, Maine/Skowhegan) each drove in a run to lead the University of Southern Maine Huskies to a 2-1 win over the St. Joseph’s College (Maine) Monks in their home-opener Tuesday afternoon at the USM Softball Stadium. The win was the first for the Huskies’ in their brand new state-of-the-art stadium. Southern Maine fell 7-2 to SJC in the second game.

With the split, Southern Maine remains even on the season at 8-8. The opening game loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Monks who are now 8-10 with the split.

GAME ONE: Southern Maine 2, St. Joseph’s 1

Greene spun a gem the circle notching a career-high nine strikeouts to pace the Huskies to a 2-1 win over the Monks. Greene limited St. Joseph’s to five hits and gave up three walks over seven full to earn her first collegiate win. Kelly and Obert each had RBIs for Southern Maine, which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth to break up a scoreless contest.

With SJC starter sophomore Kristal Smith (Pittston, Maine/Gardiner) pitching well, the Huskies were limited to just three singles over the first four innings before having their bats come alive in the bottom of the fifth for four hits. Sophomore Brittany Plowman (Scarborough, Maine) started the inning with a single to third base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a passed ball. With a runner in scoring position, Kelly delivered with an infield single deep into the short stop position to put USM up 1-0. Senior Mary Caron (Lewiston, Maine/St. Dominic) followed up with a single up the middle before Obert strided to the plate and laced a single to center to score Kelly. USM looked to tack on another run when junior Courtney Davis(Woburn, Mass.) hit a shot to center, but was snuffed out on an outstanding catch from SJC senior Carla Tripp (Lovell, Maine/Fryeburg Academy).

The Monks trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the top of the seventh on a double from Smith. SJC looked to have a big inning, but a pair of outstanding defensive plays from the Huskies. Husky sophomore Brooke Cross (Saco, Maine/Thornton Academy) robbed Mariah Harrison of a sure extra-base hit with a running grab at the warning track to record USM’s first out of the inning. USM ended the inning with a fantastic relay to cut down Smith as she attempted for an extra base on her double. Kelly connected with junior Taylor Lux (Arundel, Maine/Thornton Academy) on the relay and Obert hit the tag for the final out.

Unable to add an insurance USM went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, Greene took care of business in the Monks’ final at bat retiring the side on a pair of strikeouts and getting a hustle foul out catch from Davis.