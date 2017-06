At Howland, Leine McKechnie hurled a two-hitter while striking out 15 batters to lead the second-ranked Howlers past No. 11 Schenck of East Millinocket.

Miranda Brown knocked in a run on two singles and Lyndsay McKechnie provided two RBI’s on a single for Penobscot Valley.

Anna Sewell and Jessica Ormsby each singled for Schenck of East Millinocket.

Schenck 000 001 0 — 1 2 4

PVHS 111 330 x — 9 6 0

Austin and Porter; L.McKechnie and K. McKechnie