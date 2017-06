At Hodgdon, Josh Foster drove in two runs with a double in the sixth inning to pace the fifth-ranked Hawks.

Wyatt Foster drove in two runs for Hodgdon while Ben Tuttle plated another run with a double.

Justin Thompson led No. 13 Schenck of East Millinocket with two singles and an RBI.

Schenck 001 030 0 — 4

Hodgdon 000 233 x — 8

Dionne, Bossie, and Thompson; B. Tuttle, W. Foster, and Matt Horton