SALEM, Mass. — Playing for the first time in more than a month, the Bates baseball team split a doubleheader with Salem State on Saturday, dropping game one 4-1 and bouncing back to win game two 3-0.

Bates (3-4) did not allow an earned run over the course of 13 innings pitched against the Vikings (8-6) in the twin bill split. The Bobcats visit Endicott Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.

Game Two: Bates 3, Salem State 0 (7 innings)

Three Bates pitchers combined to shutout the Vikings and the Bobcats scored three times in the seventh inning on only one hit to secure a 3-0 victory in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Junior Connor Russell (Cumberland, Maine), sophomore Alex Simon (Windsor, Conn.) and senior Matt Doyle (Northborough, Mass.) teamed up to hold the Vikings to no runs on four hits, walking four and striking out four. Doyle (1-0) pitched the final inning and two thirds to earn his first collegiate victory.

Neither team scored for the first six innings. In the top of the seventh, Bates loaded the bases with nobody out. Fox drew a walk, Canavan got hit by a pitch and senior John Dinucci (West Hartford, Conn.) drew a walk as well.

One out later, a wild pitch scored Fox to put Bates up 1-0. Arend drove in Canavan with a sacrifice fly and junior Asher MacDonald (Hillsborough, N.C.) drove in Dinucci with Bates’ first and only hit of the game, a single to left.

The Bobcats spoiled a strong outing from Salem State’s Stephen Keskindis (0-3). He did not allow a hit through six plus innings, but all three runs in the seventh got charged to him. He walked four, including two in the seventh, and struck out six on the afternoon.

Reliever Tim Woods surrendered Bates’ only hit and allowed all three runners he inherited to score.

Russell was left with a no-decision but pitched very well for Bates. He tossed five innings, allowing no runs on three hits, walking three and striking out three.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings put runners at second and third with only one out. But Russell got Deloury to line out to short and Joe White to ground out to second, ending the threat.

Simon entered in the sixth and retired the first batter he faced. But the next two reached on a hit batsman and a walk respectively. So head coach Jon Martin called upon Doyle and the southpaw picked off a runner and stuck out a batter to end the frame.

After Bates picked up their three runs in the top of the seventh, Doyle retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.