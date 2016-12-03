GORHAM, Maine — The visiting Saint Anselm College Hawks scored three times in the third period to take a 4-1 victory over the University of Southern Maine Huskies in New England Hockey Conference men’s action Saturday at the USM Ice Arena.

The win was the second straight, and fourth in the last five games, for the Hawks improving their record to 5-4-0 overall and 4-4-0 in conference play. The Huskies suffered their second straight loss to fall to 5-6-0 overall and 2-5-0 in the conference.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, the Hawks did all the scoring in the third period to take home the win. Senior Brendon Kerrigan (Boston, Mass.) snapped the tie just 49 seconds into the period taking a pass from classmate CJ Blaszka (Brookfield, Conn.) and beating USM junior goalie Kyle Shapiro (Ocean, N.J.) from the left-wing circle over the right shoulder.

Less than five minutes later, the Hawks went on the power play. Rookie Mike Ferraro (Northbridge, Mass.) intercepted an errant clearing attempt and buried the puck into an open net to make it 3-1 at 6:14.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Hawks added an empty-net goal by senior Vin D’Amato (Sutton, Mass.) with 1:55 to play for the 4-1 final.

Southern Maine played its best hockey in the first period to come away with a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Sophomore Tyler Mathieu (Stillwater Lake, N.S.) followed the rebound of his initial shot and beat Saint Anselm junior goaltender Shane Joyce (North Andover, Mass.) for his third goal of the season at 7:46. Sophomore Blue Hayler (Missoula, Mont.) picked up the lone assist. The Huskies had a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal during the period.

Saint Anselm turned up the pressure in the second period outshooting Southern Maine 17-4. Rookie Trey Aiello (Williamsburg, Va.) scored the only goal of the period at 1:28 when he redirected senior Lawrence Taylor IV’s (Raymond, Maine) shot by Shapiro for his sixth goal of the campaign. Taylor finished the game with two assists.

Saint Anselm finished the game with a 34-20 edge in shots on goal, and converted 1 of 3 power-play opportunities. Joyce finished the game with 19 saves to earn his fifth win of the season. Shapiro stopped 30 of 33 shots.