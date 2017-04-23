GORHAM, Maine – Sophomore Brooke Cross (Saco, Maine/Thornton Academy) launched her second home run of the season, and freshman Madison Greene (Moultonborough, N.H.) earned her third consecutive win to lead the University of Southern Maine Huskies to a 10-2, five-inning win over the Rhode Island College Anchormen in the first game of a Little East Conference doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the USM Softball Stadium. USM dropped the second game 3-0 in 10 innings despite an outstanding pitching effort from junior hurler Amber Kelly (Berwick, Maine/Noble).

GAME TWO: RIC 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0 (10 INNINGS)

RIC bounced back in game two with timely hitting in the top of the 10th to come out on the winning end of a pitching duel. With the international tie-breaker rule in effect and a lead off single from senior Lauren Duvall (East Greenwich, R.I.), sophomore Emma Simmons (Saunderstown, R.I./North Kingstown) hit a two-run single to key the rally, while sophomore Kelsey Burgess (North Providence, R.I.) had an RBI double to left to account for RIC’s three runs.

Kelly, who held the Anchormen scoreless through nine innings, allowing just three hits until the 10th, was the hard-luck loser for Southern Maine. Kelly, who did not record an out in the 10th, allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks, while striking out two. Greene, the game-one starter, came on in relief of Kelly in the 10th recording all three outs, allowing one hit.

Sophomore Briana Gough (West Warwick, R.I.) went the distance for RIC, holding the Huskies to six hits and a walk over 10 innings. She struck out five in the victory and did not yield and extra base hit.