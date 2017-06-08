At Hermon, Zach Nash pitched six shutout innings, giving up three hits and three walks, to lead the second-seeded Hawks to a quarterfinal victory over No. 10 Presque Isle.

Matt Leach pitched the seventh to earn the save. Keith Pomeroy hit a double and a single for Hermon while Leach and Adam Rush singled.

For the Wildcats, R.J. Gross allowed only four hits through six innings. Bartlett and Connor DeMerchant each hit two singles while Gross and Dakota Morrow singled.

Presque Isle 000 000 1 — 1 6 3

Hermon 002 010 x — 3 4 0

Gross and Peterson; Nash, Leach (7) and Rush