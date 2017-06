At Bucksport, Katelin Saunders scattered two runs on four hits while striking out 10 as the second-ranked Golden Bucks ousted No. 7 Piscataquis of Guilford.

Madysen Robichaud stroked two triples and a single and drove in a run for Bucksport. Emily Hunt singled and tripled with an RBI. Saunders added two singles while driving in three runs.

Jewel Lamb singled three times for the Pirates.

Piscataquis 200 000 0 — 2 4 3

Bucksport 005 022 x — 9 14 2

Lamb and Goggin; Saunders and Smith