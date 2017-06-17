BASEBALL

Old Town 2 at Yarmouth 3

June 17, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Maine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensationMaine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensation
  2. Wanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New HampshireWanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New Hampshire
  3. Bucksport mother identified as woman found in burning car
  4. What LePage really plans to do with $100M meant for Maine families in povertyWhat LePage really plans to do with $100M meant for Maine families in poverty
  5. Law enforcement honors Fryeburg officer who died in line of dutyLaw enforcement honors Fryeburg officer who died in line of duty