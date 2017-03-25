BANGOR, ME. – The Husson University baseball team (5-5) split their home opener doubleheader with Norwich University (4-10) on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles won the first game of the doubleheader by a score of 3-1 and lost the second 7-3, on their home turf.

Game 2: Norwich 7, Husson 3

The Eagles once again scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Conor Maguire, who reached on a walk, came around to score on a pass ball by Norwich’s catcher.

The Cadets evened the score in top of the 3rd with a single by Kevin Lynch. Matt Sirois reached base on an error by the Husson defense. His run was unearned.

Husson took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Christian Corneil crushed a ball to dead center. He was about to pull into third base with a stand up triple, but the Norwich relay throw was bobbled. It gave Corneil enough time to round third and score their second run of the contest.

Norwich would go on to score six runs over the next three innings. Eddie Gates and Leland Goodenough were credited with two RBI each and Matt Sirois and Brandon Pedley each crushed homeruns, over the three innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Rebar scored on a Sam Huston double, but it was too late. Norwich held onto a 7-3 lead to split the doubleheader.

Eddie Gates earned his first win of the season. He went two innings in relief, allowing one run, and striking out three. Kyle Farquharson started the game for the Cadets going 4.1 innings, allowing two runs, and striking out four. Gates and Goodenough paced the Norwich offense with two RBI each. Siros, Lesco, and Pedley all tossed in one RBI in the win.

Tommy Burns picked up his first loss of the season. He went two innings and gave up three runs. Ryan Rebar and Christian Corneil combined for five hits. Sam Huston had an RBI in the loss.