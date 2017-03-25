BANGOR, ME. – The Husson University baseball team (5-5) split their home opener doubleheader with Norwich University (4-10) on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles won the first game of the doubleheader by a score of 3-1 and lost the second 7-3, on their home turf.

Game 1: Husson 3, Norwich 1

Husson grabbed the first run of the game, in the bottom of the first inning. Conor Maguire and Mike Wong each reached base on singles. Alex Chapman then singled down the left field to score Maguire. The Eagles led 1-0 after the first.

In the bottom of the fifth, Husson added two more runs. Conor Maguire tripled home Cam Archer. Maguire scored on the triple due to an error by Norwich’s second baseman. It extended the hometown lead to 3-0.

Norwich scored one run in top of the seventh inning on a pass ball. Chris Dayos scored on the Husson miscue. It was too little too late as the 3-1 lead stood for the Eagles.

Husson was led by Ben Walls who went seven innings picking up the win. He allowed one run, on three hits with three strikeouts. Conor Maguire fueled the Eagles’ offense with two hits and one RBI. Alex Chapman had the other RBI.

Bill Whaley was tabbed with the loss. He went six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and striking out six. Chris Dayos scored the lone Cadet run. Drew Cadwell and Mike Lesco each chipped in a hit in the loss.