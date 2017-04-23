The Pilgrims jumped out to early 6-0 lead in the first two innings, including a five-run second inning. Brianna Castellano scored the first run as she took off for home after Scribner was caught stealing at second base. In the second, four straight singles from Gallagher, Chanel Welch, Castellano, and Scribner brought it four runs. Marcheschi’s sacrifice fly plated the fifth run of the inning.

Thomas answered with a run in the third and five runs in the fourth to tie the game up at 6-6. Lauren Guppy (New Sharon, Maine) singled in Lexi Colpack (Franklin, N.H.) for the lone run in the bottom of the third. In the fourth, RBI singles from Colpack, Veilleux, and Laren pushed across three runs. A double from LeBourveau and a sacrifice fly Bentz finished the scoring run.

NEC regained the lead at 7-6 in the next frame as Castellano scored on an error at shortstop.

The Terriers exploded with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth led by a two-RBI triple by Veilleux and two-RBI single from Farina. Colpack and Laren each added an RBI single.

The Pilgrims responded with a five-run sixth inning to come back within two runs at 14-12. Scribner’s bases clearing triple brought in three runs to open the scoring. A single from Marcheschi and double from McNeil brought in the final two runs.

Thomas added two more in the bottom of the inning on sacrifice flies from Veilleux and Bentz.

Chelsea Hale (Moreno Valley, Ca.) was given a no decision after four innings of work on the mound for Thomas allowing nine hits and seven runs (six earned). Haley Littlefield (Mt. Desert Island, Maine) took the win after 1.2 innings, five hits, and five runs. LeBourveau completed the save in 1.1 innings with three hits and no runs.

Debra Mazzeo allowed 14 hits and ten runs (nine earned) in 4.1 innings for the Pilgrims. Katie Mathews finished in relief, giving up five hits and six runs (two earned).