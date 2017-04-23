The Pilgrims got to Terrier pitcher Sydney LeBourveau (Jericho, Vt.) early in the first inning as an RBI single from Joslyn Gallagher plated Alex Scribner for a 1-0 lead.

The Terriers responded in the bottom half of the second as singles from Madison Bentz (Algonquin, Ill.) and Cassie Contigiani (Belmont, N.H.) put runners on. Lauren Farina (Schenectady, N.Y.) followed by launching a homerun over the left field fence for a 3-1 advantage.

Thomas tacked on an insurance marker in the bottom of the fifth as Korrie Laren (Blackstone, Mass.) brought in Courtney Veilleux (Sidney, Maine).

NEC looked to rally in the sixth as Gabriella Marcheschi reached after being hit by a pitch. Christine McNeil cut the lead down to one as her hit to left field cleared the fence for a two-run homerun.

Laren extended the lead to 5-3 on an RBI double down the left field line. LeBourveau sat the Pilgrims down in order the next inning to complete the win.

Marcheschi was given the loss for NEC after throwing six innings, scattering nine hits and five runs (four earned).