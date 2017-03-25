COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MIT 3 at Southern Maine 6

March 25, 2017, at 2 p.m.

CLERMONT, Fla.  – The University of Southern Maine Huskies softball team concluded its 2017 Spring Training Games in Florida with a split defeating the Buffalo State Tigers 11-3 in its first game of the day before falling to the MIT Engineers 6-3 in the second game.

With the split Southern Maine fnishes its 2017 Florida trip with a 6-6 record.  Buffalo State, which dropped two games on the day, is now 4-12, while MIT started its season at 2-0 with the win over the Huskies.

GAME TWO: MIT 6, Southern Maine 3

MIT used a five run top of the fifth to overcome a 1-0 deficit and overtake the Huskies en route to a 6-3 win.  The Engineers used four hits and took advantage of a Huskies’ fielding error for their five-run outburst.  Freshman Sarah Von Ahn (West Linn, Ore.) had a two-run single in the inning for MIT, while senior Natalie Shifflet (Poway, Calif./Del Norte) and junior Jasmin Joseph (Woodland Hills, Calif./El Camino Real Charter) each had an RBI on a sacrifice fly and a walk respectively.

Trailing the Engineers 5-1, USM took one run back in the bottom of the fifth when Caron crossed the plate on an MIT fielding error.  Caron reached safely with a one-out single through the left side, before moving to third on the first of two MIT errors in the inning.  USM trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double to right field from Obert.  Obert’s double drove in sophomore Brittany Plowman (Scarborough, Maine) who had reached on a one-out infield single.  However, MIT added an insurance run in the seventh on a wild pitch, and USM squandered a lead off single from Davis for the final.

