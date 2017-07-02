JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL

Messalonskee 2 at Cheverus 10

July 02, 2017, at 5:47 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. LePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromiseLePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromise
  2. Marine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro