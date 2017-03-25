QUEENS, New York – The Black Bears traveled to Queens to play the first two of three games in the series against the St. John’s University Red Storm, but couldn’t pull out a win as they were shut out in game one 3-0, and despite grabbing a 3-0 lead of their own in game two, the Red Storm surged back to take the victory 9-3.

With game one ending around 1:45pm, game two was slated to take place at 2:15pm. The Black Bears got off to a great start offensively, scoring two runs in the top of the first; Danny Casals would lead off the game with a double, and a one-out Christopher Bec RBI double would score Casals for the 1-0 lead. After Bec advanced to third on a passed ball, Tyler Schwanz hit a sacrifice fly to bring Bec home for a quick 2-0 Maine lead.

In the second inning, Maine expanded on their lead on a lead-off double by Brandon Vicens , who would then advance to third on a wild pitch and be scored by a sacrifice fly by Caleb Kerbs , giving Maine the 3-0 lead.

After the second inning, St. John’s would hold Maine to just those three runs, as they prepared to mount a comeback. The bottom of the second saw their first run, cutting the lead to 3-1.

A wild seven-run bottom of the fifth inning would see St. Johns tie the game on two straight walks, and a single and a triple would eventually clear the bags and score four more to lead it 8-3.

Maine starting pitcher Jonah Normandeau saw 4.0 innings of work, allowing three hits and walking four, striking out one, and allowing only one run to score unearned. Trevor DeLaite came into the game in relief of Normandeau to start the fifth, he is credited with the loss, as he is now 0-2 on the season.

The Red Storm would tally on an extra run in the game to take the game by the final score of 9-3