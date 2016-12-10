BOYS BASKETBALL

Madawaska 26 at Hodgdon 55

Dec. 10, 2016, at 9:08 p.m.

At Hodgdon,the Hawks raced out to a 23-9 halftime lead and never looked back.

Kevin McAfee paced 1-0 Hodgdon with 15 points. Daden Palmer added 11 and Wyatt Foster 10.

Tristan Cyr scored 10 points for the 0-2 Owls

Madawaska 7 9 17 26

Story continues below advertisement.

Hodgdon 13 23 40 55

Madawaska:T. Cyr 4-1-10,M. Cyr 3-0-7,B. Herbert 2-0-5,M. Herbert 0-2-2,Morneault 0-2-2,Lavoie,Gendreau,Toussaint,Wptein,Bourgoin,Thibodeau,Kuptchik

Hodgdon:McAfee 7-1-15,D. Palmer 5-0-11,Foster 4-2-10,Ramsey 3-0-6,M. Tuttle 2-0-4,A. Tuttle 1-0-3,J. Palmer 1-0-2,Nash 1-0-2,Buzzell 1-0-2,Oliver,B. Tuttle,Merritt

3-point goals: M. Cyr ,T. Cyr ,B. Hebert ; D. Palmer,A. Tuttle

View stories by school

  1. In touching final act, a woman is leaving her waterfront land to everybodyIn touching final act, a woman is leaving her waterfront land to everybody
  2. Christmas tree with lights, power strip stolen in Aroostook CountyChristmas tree with lights, power strip stolen in Aroostook County
  3. Winterport student accused of assault with a plastic knife
  4. Old Town police arrest 5 on crack, heroin chargesOld Town police arrest 5 on crack, heroin charges
  5. Skimmer discovered at Bangor Savings Bank in BelfastSkimmer discovered at Bangor Savings Bank in Belfast