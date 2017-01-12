BOYS BASKETBALL

Limestone 43 at Washburn 61

Jan. 12, 2017, at 9:35 p.m.

At Washburn, the Beavers used a 28-12 4th quarter charge to knock off Limestone

McCall Turner tallied 30 points and Quintin Thompson 10 for the 4-5 Beavers, while Caleb Thompson scored 12 points.

Alex Sprague had 18 points for 2-6 Limestone.

Limestone: Martin 0-2-2, Sprague 7-0-18, Hail, Pinnette, Hatfield 1-1-3, Albert 2-0-5, Negron 3-0-7, Patten 4-0-8, Smith, Hall

Washburn: Churchill, White, Hewitt 0-2-2, Jackson 0-1-1, Q. Thompson 2-6-12, Turner 10-6-30, Pendexter, C. Thompson 5-2-12, Roix

LCS/MSSM 11 18 31 43

Washburn 6 21 33 61

3-point goals: Sprague 4, Albert, Negron; Q. Thompson 2, Turner 4.

