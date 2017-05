At Madawaska, Taylor Labreck collected four singles and two RBIs as Limestone improved to 9-3.

Karoline Dillanbeck hit a pair of two-run singles and Victoria Eichorn added two singles and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Jenna Dugal and Desiree Belanger paced 7-4 Madawaska with a two-run homer apiece. Hannah Nadeau tallied two singles and a triple.

Limestone 000 243 4 — 13 13 2

Madawaska 201 200 0 — 5 10 6

Rossignol and Emery; Dugal and Nadeau