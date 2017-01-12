BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee Acad. 72 at Mattanawcook Acad. 66

Jan. 12, 2017, at 10:01 p.m.

At Lincoln, Nathan Gilman’s 20 points led Lee Academy past Mattanawcook.

Travon Rhodes contributed 15 points for the Pandas.

Logan Thompson had 13 points, Cody Hanscom 10 and Carter Ward 12 for the Lynx.

Lee: Yeh 0-2-2, Huang 3-3-9, Gilman 7-4-20, Hsu 2-0-5, Chu 3-3-9, Butikashvili 0-5-5, Plotonoa 3-0-7, Rhodes 5-1-15

Mattanawcook: Thompson 4-2-13, Brown 4-1-9, Arnold 2-0-4, Spencer-Thompson 2-2-6, Ring 4-0-9, Ward 4-4-12, Hanscom 2-6-10, Weatherbee 1-0-3

Lee 21 39 50 72

Mattanawcook 7 22 40 66

3-point goals: Gilman 2, Hsu, Plotonoa, Rhodes 4; Thompson 3, Ring, Weatherbee

 

